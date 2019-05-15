Sonny Bill Williams has announced that he graduated from his Bachelor's Degree in Applied Management (Sport Management) with Distinction.

The excited All Black shared the news on Instagram, saying "Yes a Pacific Islander, boxer, league, sevens & rugby player can GRADUATE! Don't ever let anyone pigeonhole you. Alhamdulillah [all praise is due to God alone]."

Williams, who is currently suffering a knee injury, last year told Sunday Night with Matty John's show about his future sporting plans.

"I'm 34 next year, I'm just happy doing what I love doing," he said.

"I'm really concentrating on things off the field. I really want to affect my people, the Pasifika people and with that comes responsibility.

"I need more knowledge in that field which I'm doing, I'm studying, I'm doing my coaching degree, so I don't know.

"... A: I've got to keep the wife happy, but B: if I do play on, it will have to be in a place where I can still have a voice."

At the moment, the never-say-die Toronto Wolfpack league outfit is still trying to hunt down Williams.

There is regular speculation about what the 33-year-old All Black, who initially made his name as a league star, will do after the Rugby World Cup ... and even during it.

One of Sydney's leading league columnists recently predicted SBW would get back in the boxing ring against Sharks league enforcer Paul Gallen in October, which is in the middle of the World Cup tournament.