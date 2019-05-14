Alex Goode has finally taken off his Saracens kit - three days after leading the team to Champions Cup glory.

The 31-year-old made the most of his celebrations, heading to the bar in full kit to celebrate with his teammates.

But after three days, Goode finally called time on the fun and games - posting a picture of his kit in a pile on the floor with the caption "Over and out" on social media.

Following his efforts, fellow rugby players shared their admiration.

Alex Goode guided Saracens to Champions Cup victory. Photo / Getty Images

Goode was named European Player of the Year after Saracens' 20-10 win over Leinster at the weekend, beating out Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Garry Ringrose and Mako Vunipola for the award.

