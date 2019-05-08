Hello and welcome to New Zealand's Herald: Let's Talk, the feature on the Herald site which offers you the chance to comment on today's news and views.

Today the focus is all on things rugby. The Herald's Patrick McKendry and Chris Rattue are here to answer all your questions around Israel Folau's rugby future, how the backend of the Super Rugby season will play out and how the All Blacks are tracking in a World Cup year.

Rugby lifeline offered to Israel Folau

Wallabies legend Toutai Kefu says he would "definitely" approach Israel Folau to play for Tonga if Rugby Australia tears up the 30-year-old's contract and the footy superstar may also receive a lifeline from Aussie billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest.

Folau is waiting to receive his punishment for being found guilty at a code of conduct hearing after his controversial Instagram post last month that said "hell awaits" gay people.

Folau faces the prospect of being banished from Australian rugby and if that eventuates, Kefu — who is now coach of the Tongan national team — said he would love to talk to the 73-Test veteran about switching allegiances.

Patrick McKendry: Grievous inconsistency of Sanzaar and referees a real turn off - Super Rugby's latest problem

So many alarm bells have been ringing about the direction and management of Super Rugby over the years – the grand expansion schemes followed by the almost inevitable culls of teams - that it's perhaps no wonder Sanzaar, the organisation in charge of it, appears tone deaf at times.

The latest unpleasant noise comes in the form of a collective blast of a whistle from referees ordered to crack down on scrums but who are apparently unequipped to know exactly what is going on in them.