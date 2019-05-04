All the action between the Highlanders and Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Jordie Barrett, a standout for the Hurricanes at fullback as he and his side brutally exposed the Chiefs' defensive shortcomings at the weekend, appears set for an extended spell in his preferred position.

He will almost certainly retain the No15 jersey when the Hurricanes host the Rebels in Wellington on Saturday afternoon and if he is even half the threat he was at the weekend the visitors could be in for a stressful occasion.

Barrett, 22, has had a challenging season adapting to playing on the wing and in the midfield but, confidence restored at the back, he is likely to remain there.

Advertisement

"I haven't been happy with certain things in my game this season," Barrett said yesterday. "It's just a start, I want to keep building and growing through the season and competition."

Barrett was wary about dwelling too much on his shortcomings - "just little personal standards", he said - and while he wouldn't agree to being frustrated at being shifted around the backline, he did admit it has been difficult to build consistent form.

"I wouldn't say frustrating, I would say it was hard to build a bit continuity with my performance [when] changing roles throughout the week, but, look, I've said this before, I'll do anything for this team and if I'm needed to play anywhere in the backline I will do so.

"It hasn't been easy trying to learn different roles, but I think it's good for me – it allows me to grow my game as well."

Asked whether fullback was his best position, he replied: "I'll leave that for you guys to decide but I enjoyed playing 15 at the weekend and it was nice being back at the back.

"It allows me to roam and back my instincts and go to where I need to be, if that makes sense. I enjoy the kicking and catching side of it."

Barrett's two converted tries in the opening six minutes of a 47-19 victory over the Chiefs may have flicked a switch on his season as well as the Hurricanes'. They are second in the New Zealand conference, seven points behind the Crusaders, and appear the team most likely to trouble the defending champions.

"Back at fullback – he looked at home there didn't he?" assistant coach Carlos Spencer said.

"[I liked] his workrate and his physicality. When he gets an opportunity to carry [the ball] he carries hard. He likes that physical confrontation. With a little bit of space he is dangerous and he has a good awareness of space and ability to react … that was the pleasing thing about seeing Jordie at the weekend."

Halfback TJ Perenara's planned All Black rest week means there will be no match up against Wallaby Will Genia, but Quade Cooper's showdown against Beauden Barrett is likely to be entertaining.

Hooker Dane Coles remains out with a calf injury.