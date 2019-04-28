The Hurricanes paid a special tribute to training partner Mark Telea's brother, who tragically passed away on Monday following an assault over the Easter weekend.

Wearing black armbands during their 47-19 win over the Chiefs at Westpac Stadium last night, the Hurricanes honoured Telea's older brother Jerico.

"It's something that shook our environment earlier in the week," All Blacks halfback and Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara said following the match.

"We're just here for him and the family, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family and if there's anything they need they know they can come to us."

Mark Telea. Photo / Getty

Hurricanes head coach John Plumtree said although Telea had only been part of the franchise for six weeks, his impact had been felt and the side wanted to show their support for his family.

"Our hearts and condolences go out to Mark's family," Plumtree said after the match. "He's been great with us at the Hurricanes and the tragic news really rocked us as a group.

"We were coming back from Japan when we found out. We extend our warmest sympathy to the family and hope they heal quickly and hopefully we'll see Mark back here soon in Wellington."

Joseph Antonio was charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to Jerico when he appeared in Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old bartender from South Auckland will likely be charged with manslaughter.