All the action between the Highlanders and Sunwolves in Super Rugby.











This is only the second Super Rugby encounter between the Sunwolves and the Highlanders, the side from Dunedin winning the first meeting in Round 9, 2017, by a score of 40-15.

The Sunwolves are still chasing their first victory at home in Super Rugby 2019 (L5), they've never lost more than five games in a row on their own turf.

The Highlanders have lost their last four away games, they've not lost more consecutive games on the road since a run of eight such defeats spread across 2012 and 2013.

Advertisement

The Sunwolves (95%) and Highlanders (89%) boast the best goal kicking success rates in Super Rugby this year, the Sunwolves missing just two shots at goal in total and the Highlanders missing just four.

Semisi Masirewa (Sunwolves) gained 148 metres in Round 10, over 40 metres more than the next best player last weekend (Rieko Ioane – 105).