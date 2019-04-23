It's back to the crystal ball to work out how the Super Rugby playoffs would play out if the regular season ended today (reminder - it doesn't end today):

10 rounds down, eight to go. There's still plenty of rugby yet to play before the quarter-final spots are decided and pretty much every team, with the exception of the Sunwolves, within a chance of making the playoffs.

Quarter-finals match-ups as it stands:

1

Crusaders v

8

Blues

2

Rebels v

7

Waratahs

3

Bulls v

6

Sharks

4

Hurricanes v

5

Lions

How it sits:

Three local derbies in the first week of the playoffs with a potential Crusaders-Hurricanes semifinal for a second straight year. Sanzaar would approve.

Despite having the bye the Crusaders return to action this week with a 10-point lead over the 'second-placed' Rebels (it's a seven-point lead over the Hurricanes in the NZ Conference).

The Rebels hold the lead atop the Australian Conference but the Waratahs are fast approaching after winning their match-up on Saturday.

It's also a tight race in the South African Conference with four points separating first and fifth. A fascinating battle awaits in the coming weeks.

The Blues still remain in playoff contention after losing back-to-back games but that should change as they sit out the action with the bye this week.

Coming up

The Crusaders can't lose their top seed this week and are expected to retain their points gap at the top of the standings against a Lions side without Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx.

The Rebels could lose the second seed as they have the bye this week and the Waratahs host the Sharks.

The Bulls face the Stormers, a side they beat 40-3 in round one, but the Stormers could be an upset away from moving into that third seed.

The Blues have the bye and should lose ground.