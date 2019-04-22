All Blacks hooker Nathan Harris has become the latest player to commit to New Zealand, extending his contract until 2021 with New Zealand Rugby and the Chiefs.

27-year-old Harris made his Super Rugby and All Blacks debut in 2014, two years after his provincial debut for Bay of Plenty in 2016. He has played 20 Tests for the All Blacks, 51 games for the Chiefs and 29 games for Bay of Plenty.

Harris said he was grateful to continue to play for the Chiefs for a further two years.

"I'm really excited to have re-signed with New Zealand rugby and to continue playing rugby for the Gallagher Chiefs for the next two seasons. I've had the privilege to be a part of this team for several years now and in that time I've developed and grown as a player. It is a fantastic environment to be a part of and I am grateful to be able to continue doing what I love," said Harris.

Harris has played 16 of his 20 Tests in the last two seasons and All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen has welcomed the news of his recommitment to New Zealand.

"It's great for the future of the All Blacks and the Chiefs to have someone of Nathan's ability re-signing. He's made the most of his time in our environment in the last couple of seasons, getting a number of Test caps, and is constantly working on the core aspects of his game, while also adding new skills."