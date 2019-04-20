The Black Ferns Sevens' 37-match World Series winning run has been snapped after a sensational draw with Russia in Kitakyushu.

After opening the tournament with a 43-0 thrashing over the hosts Japan, the Black Ferns were held to a 17-17 draw, failing to win for the first time since January last year.

In fact, it was nearly an upset win for the Russians until a late try from Tyla Nathan-Wong, who scored after the full-time hooter sounded.

She was set up by Ruby Tui who spotted a gap in the tiring Russian defence and sprinted down the left wing, then finding Nathan-Wong who scored under the posts.

The conversion secured the draw, but it was no consolation for the Ferns side who looked dejected even after the late score.

The draw means the Ferns fell just one win short of breaking their own record for consecutive victories on the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series.

The Black Ferns face France later today in their final game of the day in the Japanese leg of the Sevens Series, and a win will still see them progress to the quarter-finals as the top qualifier from their pool.