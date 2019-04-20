All the Super Rugby action between the Highlanders and Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

They've tried for six years but the Blues have yet to beat the Highlanders under the roof in Dunedin.

For veteran hooker James Parsons, who will bring up his 100th game for the Blues on Saturday in the deep south, the waiting is a familiar experience.

The 32-year-old, part of Harbour's recovery in the Mitre 10 Cup and a man who is craving success for the Blues like few others, is nothing if not patient.

Parsons had to persevere for something like 10 games as Keven Mealamu's back-up on the reserves bench before he made his Super Rugby debut in Dunedin in 2012. That's a lot of running up and down sidelines in a tracksuit in order to make yourself noticed.

But, as the Blues target their second win over the Highlanders this season after their thriller at Eden Park last month, Parsons now joins an exclusive club including Mealamu, Jerome Kaino, Tony Woodcock, Ali Williams and John Afoa.

"I'm pretty proud to have that stickability I suppose," Parsons said. "It's not something you set out for. You're just grabbing on to the contract when you start and you're striving to make the starting XV … but obviously when you get into the 90s you get pretty excited.

"To do it with both Harbour and the Blues is something I'm really proud of."

The Blues are also excited about their opportunity at Forsyth Barr Stadium against a side which have endured some rotten luck this season and are last in the New Zealand conference.

Coach Leon MacDonald has named an unchanged backline and has made only one change to the pack – prop Sione Mafileo starting instead of Ofa Tuungafasi – and he feels the dry ball and associated quick pace of the game will suit a side on track for a playoffs position this season. The Blues are in sixth and have a bye next weekend but will face a torrid examination by the Highlanders.

MacDonald is also well aware the Blues could be in a similar position to Aaron Mauger's team, who have two wins in eight games. The Blues have four – their streak broken last weekend by the Chiefs in Hamilton.