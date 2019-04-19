Standing at just 1.72m and weighing 74kg in a sport where size is valued the biggest asset, Cheslin Kolbe is breaking down rugby's stereotypes.

And after being overlooked by the Springboks for five seasons due to his lack of physical stature, Kolbe has now been hailed as one of the most dynamic players in European rugby and is set on making South Africa's 2019 Rugby World Cup squad.

The Cape Town-born star's attacking flair and speed has earned him top performances for Toulouse in the European Champions Cup and Top 14 this season.

Kolbe displayed his talents again last weekend with a memorable try in Toulouse's remarkable victory over Clermont.

Cheslin Kolbe celebrates after scoring a try while Jordie Barrett of New Zealand looks on. Photo / Getty

Exploding through the defence and beating down five defenders, Kolbe raced away to score what was later described an "unbelievable" try.

"He can make something out of nothing," Toulouse's Scottish lock Richie Gray said, "It's silly stuff and you can't believe it's possible.

"You can't touch him in training; you just try to tackle his shadow and that is the best you can do!"

Insisting size was never an issue for him, Kolbe explained to RugbyPass.com how he used what should be considered his weakness into a strength.

"Everyone is quite obsessed with size back home, everyone wants to be bigger than the next person," Kolbe, who won Olympic rugby sevens bronze with South Africa in Rio in 2016, said.

"I don't believe that's the way forward. Why do you have to be 90kg, 100kg to make it? I believe this game has a place for each and every player if they have the right attitude and mindset.

Cheslin Kolbe tackled by Noa Nakaitaci. Photo / Getty

"I had a lot of arguments about being too small for professional rugby. People told me I would never make it, and to me, that was just an opportunity, it just excited me to prove people wrong."

Having made his Springboks debut last year Kolbe is on track for World Cup selection.

"We are blessed with lots of quality outside backs in South Africa and I see that as a positive for all of us, because that keeps us all on our toes and can just improve each and everyone's game," Kolbe said.

"Definitely giving everything I have to be part of the 2019 RWC in Japan and will just play the best rugby I can."