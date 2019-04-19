All the action between the Hurricanes and Sunwolves in Super Rugby.











The Hurricanes will be without three of their star All Blacks for the clash against the Sunwolves on Friday, but arrive in Tokyo refreshed after a much-needed bye.

Coach John Plumtree has made four changes to the side that edged the Highlanders 31-28 in round eight, with Beauden and Jordie Barrett, along with Ardie Savea sitting out on an All Blacks rest week.

Single-cap All Black Matt Proctor returns to the midfield alongside Ngani Laumape, while Fletcher Smith steps in for Beauden Barrett at No10.

The other changes to the starting lineup sees Du'Plessis Kirifi step in for the in-form Savea and lock Liam Mitchell replacing Kane Le'aupepe.

After eight straight matches to start their season – including five grueling New Zealand derbies – the Hurricanes welcomed a bye before travelling to Japan.

Plumtree was comforted by the two-week break, saying it gave the players a chance to freshen up.

"There is no doubt the bye came at a good time for the squad which played 10 games in a row when you include our pre-season matches," Plumtree said.

"The players came back into work on Saturday and they have enjoyed a freshen up. They are really looking forward to facing a Sunwolves side who are also fresh off the bye and will be looking for a good performance in front of their home crowd."

It has been a mixed bag for the Hurricanes so far this season, showing glimpses of brilliance while also disappointing in many areas.

The Hurricanes' lineout, in particular, has been an area of weakness for Plumtree's side, showcased in their last game against the Highlanders where they won just 3/8 lineouts.

Plumtree will be hoping their lineout percentage (80.7) – the second-worst in the competition – will improve against the Sunwolves who themselves have had their set-piece struggles.

The Hurricanes head into the match second in the New Zealand conference with five wins, two losses, and a draw.