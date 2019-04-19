All the action between the Chiefs and the Lions at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

The All Blacks were dealt another massive injury scare on Wednesday after Brodie Retallick was ruled out of the Chiefs' Super Rugby clash at the weekend with a hand injury.

The 73-test lock picked up the injury in the Chiefs' thrilling 33-29 victory over the Blues in Hamilton on Saturday night. He is one of four injury-enforced changes to the Chiefs lineup for Friday's encounter with the Lions.

News of Retallick's unavailability follows only days after All Blacks utility back Damian McKenzie was ruled out of the World Cup in Japan later this year.

Advertisement

Chiefs assistant coach Tabai Matson was, however, confident that Retallick would recover in time to face the Hurricanes next weekend.

"He hit the ground awkwardly [against the Blues] but he's had a couple of big scans and it looks positive," Matson told Radio Sport's D'Arcy Waldegrave.

"The scans haven't show anything like a broken hand but he's pretty sore and swollen. So he'll have a breather as a result."

Retallick only returned to captain the Chiefs last weekend after two weeks off – missing the match against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires as part of his All Blacks rest policy before also putting his feet up during the Chiefs bye the following week.

"There's got to be a little bit of blood for the rugby gods to get your results. We're happy to get it over the line [against the Blues] but it's definitely cost us. There will be some repercussions over that but a lot of boys got dinged up and it was a brutal game," Matson said.

McKenzie, who was a key part of All Blacks coach Steve Hansen's World Cup plans, was ruled out for up to nine months after he injured the ACL in his right knee early against the Blues.

"He leaves a massive hole. So much of our play derives from his decision making or just his electric feet," Matson said. "Hell be sorely missed. He's still got see some specialists… but it's a pretty significant injury. It's a massive loss for us."

The Chiefs will also be without hooker Nathan Harris and winger Solomon Alaimal against the South Africans.

Liam Polwart will pack down in the front row for the first time this season while Ataata Moeakiola replaces Alaimalo on the left wing.