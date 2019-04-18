The flow is strongly against Israel Folau over his social media comments, assigning an eternity in hell for anyone who doesn't quite fit his view of the perfect person.

But it's not all anti-Israel. Indeed, Australia is something of a divided nation over the most contentious issue to arise in sport since Folau made the same sort of comments last year.

To recap...what they all said about Israel:

Wallaby halfback Will Genia: "The Israel that I know — he's a lovely guy (but) you can't be out there spreading hate and telling people that they're going to go to hell."

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, when asked if he could pick Folau, said a "line had been crossed...as it stands right now, considering what I just said, you wouldn't be able to. When you play in the gold jersey we represent everyone in Australia, everyone."

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson: "Disappointed in the fact that we're here again...second year running that we're fronting up around an issue that on a large extent we'd settled and the impact that it has on the team."

Star Wallabies forward Michael Hooper, when asked if he could take the field with Folau again, said: "... it makes it hard, it makes it difficult."

Test players Samu Kerevi and Allan Alaalatoa: "Liked" Folau's post on Instagram.

Israel Folau of the Wallabies runs onto the field during a Rugby Championship match. Photo / Getty

Wallaby great Nick Farr-Jones

: "I think Michael Cheika's been way too premature (in saying he could no longer pick Folau). Does he realise he's got two other selectors?

"If I was Raelene Castle, I'd be calling Cheika into my office and be saying this isn't resolved yet."

Former Wallaby Cameron Shepherd thought Folau was "selfish...he hasn't once said 'I apologise for the pressure its put on Australia as a nation or the pressure it's put on my teammates'. I don't think he cares."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison: "I thought they were terribly insensitive comments...it is important that people act with love, care and compassion to their fellow citizens."

Former league star John Hopoate: ""Why's everyone so worried about what Israel Folau said.

"All these idiots carrying on like he's murdered someone...God made Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve."

Elite coaching director Rod Kafer: "(Folau's) work ethic's not great, he doesn't work that hard off the ball (and) defensively there are issues. I'm not a massive fan."

A 'stand with Izzy' petiton asked: "What happened to freedom of speech, Australia?" and quickly reached 10,000 signatures.

Ex-Wallaby and influential columnist Peter FitzSimons: "...freedom of speech, and freedom of religion! I repeat, it is no such thing...no one is curtailing Folau's freedom of speech - but nor is he free from the consequences."