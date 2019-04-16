Disgraced Wallabies star Israel Folau could be thrown a rugby lifeline - by the English Super League.

According to foxsports.com.au, the RFL have refused to shut the door on the 30-year-old dual-code superstar as the fallout continues from his latest anti-gay comments on social media.

Folau sparked outrage last week after posting to his Instagram account that "hell awaits drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators" — adding they should "repent".

As a result, the 62-test veteran has been left fighting for his career with Rugby Australia on Monday issuing him a breach notice, effectively tearing up his lucrative four-year deal.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has already said Folau is unlikely to play for him again, while the Waratahs have stood him down indefinitely.

A return to the NRL has also been ruled out after ARL Commission chairman Peter Beattie told the Daily Telegraph Folau "doesn't pass our inclusiveness test" and that the organisation "wouldn't support him playing rugby league again".

The Super League could, however, be a potential avenue for Folau, with foxsports.com.au reporting he could make a return to the code after all.

Folau, who rose to prominence with the Melbourne Storm in 2007, last played league with the Broncos in 2010.

An RFL spokesperson told the website the organisation wasn't bound by any decisions from Rugby Australia or the ARL: "The RFL Board has ultimate discretion to refuse to register a player where it may bring the game into disrepute or he has been deregistered by any other governing body."

Folau has until 5pm on Wednesday (NZ time) to respond to RA's notice - either accepting the sanction or have the matter referred to a Code of Conduct hearing.