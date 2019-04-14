An openly-gay rugby league reporter has taken a shot at Rugby Australia's response to his coverage of Israel Folau.

Fairfax's Andrew Webster said he was more upset by being told by "certain figures at Rugby Australia" he was "only writing about this because you're gay" than the anti-gay messages Folau has posted to Instagram.

"It's hard for me to talk about, because it's quite personal," Webster told Nine's Sports Sunday.

"When Israel Folau posts something like that, I couldn't care less. It doesn't hurt me, because if I allow myself to be hurt by something like that, then I'll go insane. I'll have to live in a cave.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"It would have hurt the 17-year-old me for sure and that's why I agree with them (Rugby Australia) being so tough on him.

"But when you're on the end of real homophobia, really, really tough stuff, which I have been in the last few years since I've been out in my job ... what Israel Folau says doesn't hurt me.

"What I get upset about is when I write about it, and when I wrote about it a year ago, when certain figures at Rugby Australia said, 'You're only writing about this because you're gay'. Now that's homophobia, and that pisses me off."

A year after causing headaches for his employer with controversial religious messages, Folau now faces the sack after doubling down on his stance.

While supporting RA's action, Webster drew a line at the personal abuse being heaped on the 30-year-old.

"I don't agree with belting the absolute hell out of Israel Folau. I don't believe he deserves to be bullied," Webster said.

Related articles:

SPORT | Rugby

Comment: The best and worst of the weekend's Super Rugby

14 Apr, 2019 10:55am
5 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

Folau hell: Aussie boss rubbishes the way Israel plays

14 Apr, 2019 11:32am
3 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

'I've seen you out blind as a skunk': UFC star slams 'hypocrite' Folau

13 Apr, 2019 6:00pm
2 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

Paul Lewis: Folau beliefs a case of tweet and be damned

14 Apr, 2019 5:00am
5 minutes to read

"I just think he's saying what he honestly believes. I don't think there's any malice in it. I don't believe it's right and I don't believe he should say it, but I don't think we should be sitting there and taking the absolute mickey out of his religion, as much as we don't like it."