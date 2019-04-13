All the action as the Chiefs and Blues clash in a big Super Rugby derby.

Anton Lienert-Brown is looking forward to a big midfield battle with his idol Ma'a Nonu in this weekend's Northern derby.

The Chiefs will hope to snap the Blues' four-game winning streak in Hamilton on Saturday, with Nonu coming into the matchup in hot form.

Lienert-Brown, 23, who "looked up" to Nonu growing up, was full of praise for the Blues centre's return to form and is ready for a tough physical clash.

"I think he (Nonu) has built into this season really well until now where he's playing some great rugby," he said.

"I used to watch him [when I was] younger and tried to get some tips off him and he's still doing those things really well.

"I think you know Ma'a is a really dangerous ball carrier, powerful ball carrier, but what I really like about him is he's got great distribution. I think he really worked hard on that over the years until now where he's almost like a 10 in a way who can carry the ball really hard as well.

"I admire the way he plays and it's really exciting to get the opportunity to come up against those guys this week."

With plenty of speculation about the tightly contested All Blacks midfield spots ahead of the World Cup, Lienert-Brown – who was among the 41 players named this week in the All Blacks foundation day squad – said he's staying focused on the task at hand.

"I don't want to look too far ahead. I want to focus on doing my job for the Chiefs. But I think it's about challenging myself against the best and it's a really exciting opportunity without thinking too much about what's to come."

The Chiefs welcome back captain Brodie Retallick who will lead the side fully refreshed off a two-week break.

After sitting out their clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires because as part of the All Blacks rest policy, Retallick got an extra week off with the Chiefs having a bye last weekend, and will now lead the side in what promises to be an exciting derby in Hamilton.

The Chiefs will also field a new front row combination with Angus Ta'avao moving into loosehead prop for the injured Aidan Ross.

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Sean Wainui, Tumua Manu, Anton Lienert-Brown, Solomon Alaimalo, Marty McKenzie, Brad Weber, Taleni Seu, Lachlan Boshier, Luke Jacobson, Tyler Ardron, Brodie Retallick (c), Nepo Laulala, Nathan Harris, Angus Ta'avao.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ryan Coxon, Sefo Kautai, Jesse Parete, Pita Gus Sowakula, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Alex Nankivell, Ataata Moeakiola.