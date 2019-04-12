COMMENT

Often it is easier to point the finger than identify the why. In the case of the Hurricanes this season, their struggles at set piece and in laying a platform have been obvious.

Throughout Super Rugby history, the Hurricanes have harnessed Rolls Royce backlines, dynamic loosies and, with a few notable exceptions, tight forwards that battled to always match peers.

This time, their lack of locking experience is central to familiar struggles.

When Sam Lousi announced last week his intent to join Welsh club Scarlets next season, the surprise was not the 27-year-old will be the latest to leave but that, with 22 appearances, he is the Hurricanes' senior lock.

Ponder that for a minute.

While the Crusaders swing between All Blacks Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett and Luke Romano; the Chiefs are captained by Brodie Retallick, the Blues groomed Patrick Tuipulotu and the Highlanders call on Jackson Hemopo, Tom Franklin and towering talent Pari Pari Parkinson, the Hurricanes' second row stocks have been exposed.

This season, their lineout ranks second last, 80.7 per cent with 22 lost throws, marginally better than the Sunwolves.

How did they get to this point?

Lousi is a good place to start. The former Warriors prospect joined the Hurricanes two years ago from the Waratahs and has since become a powerful, improved talent.

The Hurricanes expected Lousi to be their dominant, physical presence this season but he instead suffered a season-ending chest injury, forcing John Plumtree to accelerate rookies and even seek late reinforcements in South Africa's Andries Ferreira.

That Plumtree felt the need to go outside New Zealand shows a lack of depth and hits at the heart of the offshore player-drain, with Lousi but one example.

Closer inspection reveals two of the seven locks who helped carry the Hurricanes, with Chris Boyd and Plumtree at the helm, to their maiden title in 2016 remain in the capital.

Two of seven.

In fact, of that championship-winning team, 25 players have departed in two seasons — 14 of those heading overseas.

Four more — Nehe Milner-Skudder (Toulon), Matt Proctor (Northampton), Lousi and Jeff Toomaga-Allen (Wasps) — are set to depart after this campaign.

That's a large chunk of any squad to rebuild in a short time.

It also highlights the challenge of retaining fringe All Blacks and those in the middle tier who double their earnings abroad.

In terms of the Hurricanes' lost locks, Mark Abbott (Japan), James Broadhurst (concussion), Michael Fatialofa (Worcester) and Blade Thomson (Scarlets) have all moved on since 2016.

Wellington's Christian Lloyd also fell off the radar after long-term injury struggles.

Broadhurst played one test before being forced to retire, and Fatialofa was a revelation. It wasn't quite a case of you don't know what you've got until it's gone, but the Hurricanes have not replaced either consistent, reliable presence.

Thomson was another notable loss, his mobility and offloading in the wide channels offered the Hurricanes a different dimension, a fourth loose forward, when fit, from lock.

New Zealand under-20s prospect Geoff Cridge, with one Super Rugby appearance, and Vaea Fifita, who the All Blacks prefer at blindside, are locks that remain from 2016.

Wellington's James Blackwell, Gisborne's Isaia Walker-Leawere, Manawatu rookie Liam Mitchell and Bay of Plenty's Samoan international Kane Le'aupepe, who made his debut last week after almost joining Bristol earlier in the year, now fill the voids.

With an average age of 23.5, that quartet clearly needs time to find their feet. Tight forwards develop much later than outside backs.

Further challenges come when considering three of the seven front-rowers from that 2016 team — Dane Coles, Chris Eves and Ben May — remain.

South African-born prop Reggie Goodes, forced to retire in 2017 due to concussion, has been the biggest loss.

Pull those deflections together and it's clear the Hurricanes' recruitment has not kept pace with the exit doors.

The success of any side rests in the ability to rotate and promote emerging talent around experience, with on-field guidance and reassurance essential in pressure situations.

There is only so much a coach can do on the training pitch, or from the stands.

Imagine the wealth of knowledge Whitelock and Retallick pass on. From an experience point of view, Lousi is the Hurricanes' equivalent and they must now start that process again.

Retention is much more successful at the top end of New Zealand rugby but the Hurricanes are discovering exactly where losing talent comes back to bite.

They are not alone in seeing talent regularly picked off but, from an experienced, established point of view, their second row stocks have been reduced to the bones.

Glamour backlines are easily stifled without quality front-foot ball and so it is no surprise the Hurricanes have often reverted to relying on individual brilliance, Ben Lam's tackle-busting break and Ardie Savea's double left foot step against the Highlanders last week to escape defeat.

In time, the new breed of Hurricanes tall timber may graduate to senior figures. But just as easily, and probably more likely, they may also follow predecessors and leave in their prime.