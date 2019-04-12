

With the return of international players to the Bay, cross-coders looking to make their mark in rugby, plenty of new blood and passion for women's rugby, the 2019 Baywide women's premier competition is looking strong.

Seven teams are in the running for this year's title, representing the Matata Rugby and Sports Club and the Waimana Rugby Club in the eastern Bay, Whakarewarewa Rugby Community Sports and Rotoiti Sports in Rotorua and from the Western Bay of Plenty are Mount Maunganui Sports, Rangataua Sports and Cultural Club and Rangiuru Sports Club.

The competition officially gets under way from tomorrow.

Last year seven teams, which included Waikite, also battled it out for the Baywide women's title, narrowly won by Rangataua in the final minutes of the 2018 Baywide Premier Women's final. The match against Rangiuru was a hard-fought battle with both teams giving everything they had through to the final second.

While Waikite have not returned in 2019, Mount Maunganui are fielding their first women's team in the Baywide competition.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union's women's rugby development officer Kendra Reynolds says there is plenty to be excited about this season and is expecting competition to be strong.

Rangataua have new assistant coach Jamie Keenleyside joining head coach Paul Pou this season and in helping make up the team includes two new American players Paris Hart and Gabi Dixson who are here for the season.

Rangiuru who, for the first time since they started, have a complete management team consisting of a forwards coach and a backs coach, managers, a strength and conditioning trainer and physio joining head coach Jimi McLean. The club also have their largest number of girls involved in the Bay academy.

Rangiuru manager Ereti Williams says a good bunch of new local girls have joined the team, including a number who are returning from playing internationally for the past six months.

But Reynolds, who also plays hooker for Rangiuru, says tough competition can be expected from beyond those top two seeded teams.

Whakarewarewa, who are fourth seeds after last year's competition, are one to watch, she says.

"I think Whakarewarewa are going to be a surprise for a lot of us. They've had a number of really amazing players come back from overseas contracts so they'll be out to win it this year," Reynolds says.

"Those girls are going to bring a lot of experience and pure talent back to that club."

Whakarewarewa is likely to put forward strong competition in this year's women's club rugby season. Photo / File

Whakarewarewa are now in their third year in the competition and manager Julie Lewis says they are looking to "challenge the ranks" with a combination of new players and returning experienced players, who didn't play the 2018 club season.

Reynolds says although Mount Maunganui are new to the competition, they cannot be disregarded.

"Mount Sports, are new but they've got all the goods to turn it into a great performing team. They've got recently contracted Black Fern Karli Faneva and they've got some amazing athletes who have come from other codes, so they're working really hard to be competitive," she says.

Mount coach Mitch Logan says this is the first time the club has had a women's team in about five years.

He says the team is made up a majority of players who are new to the sport, played while at school and also players who have played for about 20 years and love the sport.

Boasting a great team culture, Logan says the team is happy with just being in the competition and helping to grow the game of women's rugby.

"If we get the opportunity to take a title we will give it our best shot and enjoy every moment of it."

In the opening matches of the season, Whakarewarewa will take on second-ranked Rangiuru, who are looking to finish one better than last year. Both teams are stacked with Bay of Plenty Volcanix players pitting teammates against teammates.

Reynolds says both teams have some stand out players.

"Sequoia Te Aonui is a real leader in their pack. Then you have the likes of Tania-Rose Raharuhi and Autumn-Rain Stevens-Daly in the backs bring their electric footwork and speed.

"But I'm sure with Sapphire Tapsell at fullback being a real demon on defence and Tynealle Fitzgerald at open side waiting to clean up any loose ball; I think this will be one of the most competitive games this weekend."

Rangataua head to Rotoiti to take on their women's team at Emery Park, sure to be a big battle up front with both forward packs looking to win the set pieces to give their backs a chance to shine.

Mount Maunganui Sports Women make their debut in the championship against Matata, who start their second year of women's rugby with a new team and management and a passion for women's rugby and it's future in the eastern Bay.

Manager/captain/assistant coach Davina Thompson says 80 per cent of their team are new to the sport, some still in high school, which means the core basics of rugby have been a key focus.

Thompson says the bulk of the team are young keen girls highlighting the importance for them to create pathways for players.

"We are about development and providing a great team culture for both our up-and-coming players, and also our region of Eastern BOP," Thompson says.

"We are really excited for this season. It's been a challenge coming from nothing but we are getting there."

This week, Waimana have the bye, which means they will get the advantage of seeing how the other teams go in their first matches before meeting them on the field, particularly Rangiuru ahead of the two teams facing each other in week two.

This season will be the first that Waimana have had women coaching the team and captain and assistant forwards coach Janie Kaafi says they want to be strong in the competition.

"Our management are looking to utilise our combined players' experience to put forward a strong competitive team this year, embracing players from outside our area to add experience and stability to our team."



Premier Womens draw, Sunday, April 14, 1pm:

Matata v Mount Maunganui, Richmond Park, Field 1.

Whakarewarewa v Rangiuru, Puarenga Park, Field 1.

Rotoiti v Rangataua, Emery Park, Field 1.

Waimana the bye