Nearly everyone knows the story of how Karl Tu'inukuafe went from being a part-time nightclub bouncer to an All Blacks prop last year after being only briefly acquainted with a high-performance environment.

But the chances are, as he prepares to return to Waikato Stadium this time for the Blues, few know how hard Tu'inukuafe had to push his body just to get a full-time contract at the Chiefs after being drafted in as an injury replacement.

His first goal last year after being called in following a horror run of injuries to the Chiefs' front rowers was to get to 10 games so he could qualify for a full-time contract and in order to do that he had to push through the pain barrier every week.

Looking back now, he pays credit to the Chiefs trainers and medical staff for helping him to do that but there is little doubt that his ability to reach 16 Super Rugby games last year was down to his own durability and toughness – both physical and mental.

From there Tu'inukuafe was called into the All Blacks as an injury replacement for loosehead Tim Perry, and, incredibly, played 13 tests, starting in six of them. The only one he missed was against Japan; he went straight to London instead to prepare for the test against England at Twickenham, a match which he started.

Still only 26, the young man with the bushy moustache and optimistic outlook has had what must register as one of the most unique starts to an international rugby career ever.

He has been included in the All Blacks' 41-player pre-World Cup squad and is a shoo-in to attend the tournament in Japan because, without wanting to jinx Tu'inukuafe, it takes a bit to stop him.

Karl Tu'inukuafe. Photo / Photosport

He has been used mainly off the reserves bench by the Blues this season after signing with them in 2018, but, appropriately, he gets to wear the No1 jersey tomorrow on his return to Hamilton.

"It was more of a challenge last year just trying to stay in the Chiefs as injury cover," Tu'inukuafe told the Herald this week as he reflected on how far he has come. "I was trying myself not to get injured because if I did I wouldn't get paid. Even with the little niggles I had, I had to get through it to get to 10 games so I could go on a full contract. Anything under 10 games I had to push through.

"Here and now, if I have an issue I can give the younger guys a chance to show what they've got and I'm very grateful for that."

The fairytale didn't end with him being named in the All Blacks squad to play in the first test against France last year, either. His side were in real difficulty when he came off the bench and straight into a scrum at Eden Park and his first act was to help win a penalty which turned the momentum of the test.

"There's a lot of top end in Karl, but he's just starting, and we've got to make sure we don't blow him up by pushing him too fast, too early," coach Steve Hansen said afterwards. Tu'inukuafe had cried during the New Zealand anthem when thinking of his late grandparents. Unsurprisingly, he became a folk hero almost overnight.

"I knew physically it was going to be a challenge in getting myself used to high performance trainings and games," Tu'inukuafe said this week. "But it was a real change mentally for me to get ready. I had to change my mentality of nine to five type work and all of a sudden – high performance. You have to include everything. Time at home can affect the way you play on the field. It took a lot of adjusting which my wife and kids had a big hand in helping with. That was the biggest challenge for me.

"The All Blacks coaches and trainers and mental skills guys like Gilbert Enoka, they really know their stuff. If guys are struggling away from the game they are on to it. They know how to keep their players at their best on and off the field."

Karl Tu'inukuafe on the attack for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

For Tu'inukuafe, the All Blacks stuff can wait. After the Blues sneaked ahead of the Chiefs and signed him he wants to repay that faith as soon as he can. And as Leon MacDonald's men seek to extend their streak to five wins, the Harbour prop can't help but notice the positivity rising around what has been an under-performing franchise.

"Right now I want to be the best play I can be for the Blues and hopefully get that championship that Auckland has been waiting on for a long time.

"I feel like all the fans and people in Auckland are pretty proud and are coming out to the games. It's a good feeling to be a part of after seeing a few years of struggle for the Blues."

For head coach MacDonald, Tu'inukuafe, who once weighed north of 140kg, has been a revelation.

"He's in great nick," MacDonald said. "He's worked really, really hard and his skin folds [fat levels] are really low. You can see it by the way he's moving around the track.

"Karl is pretty green to the game, really, when you think about where he's come from, so every day is a massive learning day for him and he just loves that. He's enjoying rubbing shoulders with some of these guys and definitely enjoying being coached by Tom [Coventry] as well. He's a bit of a breath of fresh air when you have a guy like Karl come in and achieve the way he has."

He could be a role model too, a label that unfortunately cannot be applied to every international rugby player as we have seen recently with Israel Folau. Tu'inukuafe's story is one of courage and perseverance in the face of overwhelming odds.

"It's a huge honour to represent my country," Tu'inukuafe. "It showed too that it doesn't matter if you're an injury replacement - just give it everything and you never know what will happen. Some of the guys might think 'I'm just here for the week' and that used to be my mentality too but you never know. You have to keep trucking on."