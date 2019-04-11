The Blues have brought back two of their All Blacks into their starting lineup to play the Chiefs on Saturday.

All Blacks props Ofa Tuungafasi and Karl Tu'inukuafe have been inserted into the starting XV for the clash, after the pair had come off the bench, with success, in the Blues' recent victories.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald has instead opted to start the international duo in Hamilton rather than use them as impact players, with the pair replacing Alex Hodgman and Sione Mafileo, who drop to the bench. Dalton Papalii also replaces Blake Gibson, who has a bad cut to a knee.

Gerard Cowley-Tuioti will start alongside Patrick Tuipulotu in the second row and the backline is unchanged to the one which helped the Blues to a 32-29 win over the Waratahs.

All Blacks outside back Matt Duffie is included on the reserves bench after recovering from a bad hamstring tear suffered last year, with former Crusader Jed Brown also on the bench as loose forward cover.

Their match at Waikato Stadium is looming as a key indicator of where this team is at because all four of the Blues' wins have been in Auckland.

Over the next seven weeks the Blues play the Chiefs and Highlanders before having a bye. Then they play the Brumbies, Hurricanes, Chiefs again and the Crusaders.

"The local games are big for us," MacDonald said. "We want to compete with the New Zealand teams in particular and to do that on the road would be massive for us."

Blues team to play the Chiefs at Waikato Stadium on Saturday, kick-off 7.35pm is:

15. Melani Nanai, 14. Caleb Clarke, 13. TJ Faiane, 12. Ma'a Nonu, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Otere Black, 9. Jonathan Ruru, 8. Akira Ioane, 7. Dalton Papalii, 6. Tom Robinson, 5. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 2. James Parsons, 1. Karl Tu'inukuafe.

Reserves: 16. Matt Moulds, 17. Alex Hodgman, 18. Sione Mafileo, 19. Josh Goodhue, 20. Jed Brown, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Harry Plummer, 23. Matt Duffie.