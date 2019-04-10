COMMENT

Israel Folau's role in Australian rugby appears increasingly untenable.

Losing one of world's most gifted athletes would, from a pure rugby perspective, be a great shame but his unprecedented standoff with Australia's powerbrokers can surely only go one way down this road.

Two strikes Folau has now had for posting offensive remarks on social media. And he, clearly, shows no intent on backing down.

Folau is entitled to his views. He seems to forget, though, so too is everyone entitled to live their lives free from prejudice and scorn.

For all his remarkable sporting pedigree, Folau fails to grasp the negative marks he leaves when propagating with such reach and influence.

Many modern sports men and women now use their profile to push positive messages of support and kindness.

Folau instead continues to spread potentially hurtful hate speech.

Many devout sporting religious figures don't feel the need to preach harmful rhetoric.

Anyone that does not fit Folau's square box, though, is deemed destined for hell.

In a world where mental health battles are hiding in every corner - particularly for those he has targeted - and impressionable youth constantly engage in social platforms, Folau's degrading of diversity is dangerous and divisive.



His objections to "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" puts him offside with large sections of society let alone those who play sport.

The sporting community prides itself on attempting to be inclusive by welcoming all race, gender, sexuality and beliefs.

This doesn't happen everywhere, of course, but is the ethos.

In the amateur arena doctors, bricklayers and Uber drives commit to the same cause.

In the professional sphere Folau represents rugby in Australia and on a global scale. Not solely himself.

No sports star can blindly accept riches derived from broadcast revenue and ticket sales from all walks of life and expect to shun responsibility attached to influencing others.

What, too, must some of Folau's teammates think? David Pocock has long campaigned for marriage equality.

Spare a thought for Raelene Castle. The former New Zealand Netball chief first dove into the old school, male-dominated Bulldogs in the NRL and now finds herself centre stage in the long-running soap opera that is Australian rugby.

With the World Cup five months away, the last thing Castle wants is to sack or suspend Folau but her biggest drawcard is a tweeting time bomb.

In a no-win situation, Folau leaves Castle no choice.

By continuing to alienate large sections of society Folau is bringing the game into disrepute, and challenging Castle to act.

The issue is not easy, pitting freedom of speech against human rights but Castle has already warned Folau about expressing opinion in a 'respectful' way.

Multi-million dollar sponsors, namely Qantas and Land Rover, have threatened to walk away for fear of the backlash associated with Folau.

What's to stop them pulling pin now?

The ARU admitted Folau's post was unacceptable and did not represent the values of the sport, saying: "It is disrespectful to members of the rugby community. The Rugby Australia integrity unit has been engaged on the matter tonight."

Pressure is on Castle to prove this is no lip service.

Folau has 73 test caps. He is the top try scorer in Super Rugby history, and one of the world's best aerial athletes in any sporting code.

But having now doubled down, despite being outlined his obligations after the last episode, he is a proven liability.

Maybe he wants out – these actions certainly indicate that preference.

Either way, his fresh four-year contract hangs in the balance.