Blues loose forward Akira Ioane has been included in an All Blacks foundation day squad as preparations for the international season get underway.

41 players have been named to attend a one day camp in Wellington next week.

A second foundation day for North Island-based players will take place in Auckland next month and one for South Island-based players in Christchurch in June.

Ioane is the only uncapped player. But there's no spot for his veteran Blues teammate Ma'a Nonu.

Injured All Blacks Sam Cane and Waisake Naholo have also been included in the foundation day squad.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will select a 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup later in the year following the Rugby Championship.

New Zealand Rugby Head of High Performance Mike Anthony said the timing of the foundation days had been agreed at last year's meeting between Super Rugby coaches and All Blacks management.



"Given the All Blacks have an incredibly short lead-in time to the upcoming international season, culminating in the Rugby World Cup, and with there being no camps during the Investec Super Rugby season, the foundation days will provide an opportunity for All Blacks management and our leading players to start building towards what is a huge year ahead," he said

The players attending the foundation days are:

Forwards: Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Angus Ta'avao, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Jackson Hemopo, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Shannon Frizell, Akira Ioane, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Matt Todd and Luke Whitelock.



Backs: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Rieko Ioane, Waisake Naholo and Ben Smith.