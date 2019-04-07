The All Black Sevens have suffered their first ever loss to France at the Hong Kong leg of the World Series, after being shocked 14-12 in the quarter-finals.

Kurt Baker scored the first try for the KIwis but the French hit back through converted efforts from Tavite Veredamu and Gabin Villiere. Andrew Knewstubb managed to get Clark Laidlaw's side back within striking distance in the second half, but they couldn't capitalise on a number of mistakes by the French outfit, who held on for a famous victory.

"We played like a team, played very well together," said Manoel Dall'igna of France, who have never reached the final in Hong Kong.

New Zealand on Saturday defeated Australia (40-19) and Kenya (36-0) in Pool C, but lost to Fiji.

It's the second time in as many World Series tournaments that the All Blacks have failed to make the semifinals.

The All Blacks Sevens will face England in the fifth-placed playoff at 7:17pm. France will square off against Samoa in the semifinals, with the USA and Fiji to meet in the other.

