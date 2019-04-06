There is no stopping these Blues, it seems.

Leon MacDonald's new-look outfit have won their fourth game in a row by beating the Waratahs at Eden Park tonight in a now typically tense victory which would have shredded the nerves of their supporters and coaches alike.

Actually, in the end it was more excruciating than tense, the Blues defending a three-point lead with grit and discipline, two words not normally associated with this franchise.

The work of the pack in particular during those final moments as they ran relentlessly close to the ruck was superb and it was enough to get MacDonald's men home for what was perhaps their best win of the year.

Their latest success takes them to fifth on the table and it was thoroughly deserved against a side packed with Wallabies who suffered the indignity of losing at home to the Sunwolves last weekend.

Remarkably, it is the first time the Blues have strung four wins together since 2013. They won a total of four last season.

It was a victory built on patience too and a clinical ability to finish opportunities. That's something else MacDonald and his assistants Tom Coventry and Tana Umaga have managed to instil over the past five weeks.

A suspended right wing Tanielu Tele'a? No problem, Caleb Clarke comes in for his first game of the season and scores a stunning try as his side pours on the pressure in the first quarter, suffer a bit of adversity later in the half when the visitors nearly come back on even terms, and then dominate the second half.

Some of their handling was breathtaking and Rieko Ioane was again a constant threat with his pace and anticipation. Ma'a Nonu rolled back the years with an energetic performance at second-five which reaped him his first try of the season and his midfield partner TJ Faiane was again assured in his decision making and actions.

Apart from loose forward Blake Gibson's knee injury after seven minutes which forced him from the field, it appeared as if MacDonald was about to get his wish and see the Blues take control of the game in the first half.

Nonu featured in two assists for two tries – first with a cut-out pass for Tom Robinson in the left corner and then following a beautiful piece of deception to put Clarke under the posts.

With their big forwards breaking the advantage line with virtually every carry, and the Waratahs missing tackles and conceding ground, it seemed the Blues could do no wrong, but the second quarter put paid to that.

A series of penalties forced them into their own territory, with Israel Folau soaring high, as he so often does, to haul in a Bernard Foley kick to crash over, and Will Miller scoring from a lineout drive.

It was Foley's 60th try in Super Rugby, a competition record, and he overtook former Blues player Doug Howlett in the most appropriate way – via a high kick, an area in which he has no equal; past or present.

Miller's try came after the Blues defended their line well and they would have left the field deflated after such a good start, with only Otere Black's penalty separating the teams.

Faiane replied with a try after 14 phases which put the Blues on the front foot again but again came the Waratahs, this time through wing Alex Newsome.

The ups and downs continued. Nonu scored after a Waratahs mix-up was capitalised on expertly by Rieko Ioane, but the nerves continued to be tortured when Akira Ioane's try was disallowed and replacement halfback Jake Gordon went over to set up an extremely tense finish.

Blues 32 (Tom Robinson, Caleb Clarke, TJ Faiane, Ma'a Nonu tries; Otere Black 2 pens, 3 cons)

Waratahs 29 (Israel Folau, Will Miller, Alex Newsome, Jake Gordon tries; Bernard Foley 3 cons, pen)

Halftime: 17-14