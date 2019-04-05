Christchurch Stadium is set to be renamed Orangetheory Stadium, named after the global gym chain that has bought the naming rights.

Stuff reported the deal for the temporary venue at Addington is thought to be worth several hundred thousand dollars a year.

Orangetheory Fitness is a franchise started in 2010 in Florida, USA, which now has 1200 gyms in 24 countries.

New Zealand's first Orangethory studio opened in Christchurch's Moorhouse Ave in November 2018, with two more due to open in Auckland. About 20 in total are planned around the country.

The Christchurch venue was known as AMI Stadium until that naming contract expired in August last year. It was built as a temporary home for rugby, league and concerts while a new central city stadium is planned.

The new name will take effect on June 10. The venue will continue to be Christchurch Stadium until then.