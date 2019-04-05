Five Bay of Plenty rugby players have been named in the New Zealand Under 20 team that will travel to the Oceania Rugby U20 Championship.

Coach Craig Philpott has selected 29 players, with one spot still to be filled, who will be charged with competing for the Oceania title that the New Zealand Under 20 team has won four years in a row. It will be the first match of the year for the squad.

Among the 29 are five Bay of Plenty players including Kohan Herbert, Jeriah Mua, Leroy Carter, Cole Forbes and Lalomilo Lalomilo.

Philpott said on the back of a successful camp last month it was a hard task for the coaching group to whittle down the trial group to the 29 players selected.

"We always have such a huge pool of talent so it is never easy naming a squad. We are confident that we have selected a group of players that will gel in such a way that gives us the ability to play the style of rugby we are after."

With a handful of players returning from last year's campaign and Mitre 10 Cup experience littered throughout the team, Philpott said the amount of experience within the group was an asset.

"It's definitely a bonus when you have guys with World Championship experience because that's five Test matches in 19 days, so they understand the importance of a professional approach to preparation and recovery. A number of players out of Mitre 10 Cup have played through a 'storm week' so they have some appreciation of that too."

Philpott said while the 30 players that head to Australia to defend the Oceania title will form the core of the World Championship squad, the door is not closed for those left behind.

"Last year was a perfect example. Injuries dictated that we called seven players into our squad. The message is clear to those players who have missed initial selection; that we need them to be ready when the call comes."

Also in contention for World Championships will be those players currently injured and those with Super Rugby duties. Philpott made special mention of the Chiefs and Crusaders releasing Etene Nanai-Seturo and Leicester Faingaanuku respectively to be part of the Oceania campaign.

The New Zealand Under 20 squad will assemble in Auckland later this month before departing for Australia. They have matches against Fiji, Japan and Australia.

The New Zealand Under 20 team*:

Forwards:

Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Wellington); Kaylum Boshier (Taranaki); George Dyer (Waikato); Samipeni Finau (Waikato); Devan Flanders (Hawke's Bay); Cullen Grace (Canterbury); Kohan Herbert (Bay of Plenty); Kianu Kereru Symes (Hawke's Bay); Shilo Klein (Canterbury); Jeriah Mua (Bay of Plenty); Fletcher Newell (Canterbury); Ollie Norris (Waikato); Simon Parker (Waikato); Taine Plumtree (Wellington); Kaliopasi Uluilakepa (Wellington); Tupou Vaa'i (Taranaki); Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury).

Backs:

Fergus Burke (Canterbury); Leroy Carter (Bay of Plenty); Leicester Faingaanuku (Tasman); Cole Forbes (Bay of Plenty); Taufa Funak i(Auckland); Sam Gilbert (Canterbury); Lalomilo Lalomilo (Bay of Plenty); Dallas McLeod (Canterbury); Rivez Reihana (Waikato); Etene Nanai Seturo (Counties Manukau); Danny Toala (Hawke's Bay); Quinn Tupaea(Waikato). * One back to be added.