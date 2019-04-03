The Crusaders' name change controversy has sparked discussion and outrage throughout the country.

The terrorist attacks on March 15, which left 50 dead and dozens injured, has prompted many fans and pundits to question the appropriateness of the Crusaders' name.

Historically, the crusades were a series of religious and political wars between Christians and Muslims fought in 11th and 13th centuries.

The current name of the Christchurch-based Super Rugby franchise has been labeled by many as highly offensive and inappropriate, especially during a time when the Muslim community and the rest of the country are reeling from the devastating attack.

The Crusaders announced today that they will be considering a change to their name and branding following the Christchurch terrorist attacks on 15 March.

The Christchurch-based Super Rugby franchise announced on Wednesday that they will engage independent research company, Research First, to seek feedback and provide recommendations on the Crusaders team name and brand.

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge said they are committed to taking the process seriously and doing the right thing.

"This is an event that rocked our community and brought some important issues to the fore," Mansbridge said. "One of the contentious issues that has been brought up in the aftermath of the Christchurch attacks is the name of our rugby team – the Crusaders.

"Because of our desire to be the best we can be and to support our community, we are treating the question around the appropriateness of our brand extremely seriously.

"We are committed to undertaking a thorough process, taking into account all relevant opinions and, most importantly, we are committed to doing the right thing."

NZ Rugby boss Steve Tew said the current Crusaders name and branding is "no longer tenable".

"We are asking Research First to look into two possible options moving forward - retaining the 'Crusaders' name but changing the branding and associated imagery; or undertaking a complete rebranding, including the name and all imagery.

"Maintaining the status quo in terms of the Crusaders name along with the current imagery of knights on horseback is, in our view, no longer tenable because of the association with the religious Crusades that has now been drawn. That is therefore not one of the options that we will be considering."

