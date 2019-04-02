Highlanders and All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo has been delivered a huge injury blow.

The 27-year-old could will be out for up to six weeks after sustaining a knee injury in training yesterday, the Highlanders confirmed.

Naholo is currently in a knee brace after undergoing an MRI scan revealing a grade two MCL injury.

The Highlanders have not yet named a replacement.

The injury is yet another blow for the Highlanders who face three Kiwi derbies in their next three games, having already lost halfback Aaron Smith to an ankle injury.

For Naholo, who has struggled with form this season, the injury could not have come at a worse time as he hopes to make the team to the World Cup in Japan.

The storming winger started eight tests for the All Blacks last year and is expected to be in Steve Hansen's plans for the World Cup.

But a six-week break would leave Naholo with potentially only five more chances to find form before the first All Blacks squad naming of the year.

He featured in two pool matches at the last World Cup, scoring his first test try against Georgia in Cardiff.