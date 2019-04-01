The Crusaders, on top of the table and on target for another home playoffs run, have their next four games in Christchurch, a place where they haven't lost in nearly three years.

That failure was against the Hurricanes in July, 2016 – a 35-10 defeat at their rickety and droughty stadium in Addington long past its use-by date but which has turned into an insurmountable fortress for the Crusaders under Scott Robertson.

Over the next five weeks, the Brumbies, Highlanders, Lions and Sharks (the Crusaders have their first bye after the Highlanders match) face what has become one of the toughest challenges in the game in the knowledge that their foe's flop against the Waratahs in Sydney was probably a blip rather than the start of a decline.

So, a "three-peat" is on and if successful the man known as Razor will be the first Super Rugby coach to achieve it. Wayne Smith was the coach when the Crusaders won in 1998 and 1999, with Robbie Deans, the team's manager under Smith, taking over in 2000 and winning a thrilling final against the Brumbies in Canberra.

For Robertson, it looks more likely now than ever because he ticked another box last weekend with a comprehensive win over the Hurricanes in Wellington.

It was the one thing he hadn't achieved with the Crusaders since taking over in 2017 and his side, who a week earlier looked anything but the champions-elect in Sydney when bumbling their way to a loss to the Waratahs, took control of the match by putting the entire Hurricanes backline under enormous pressure through their defence and kicking game and they never let go.

Crusaders' Braydon Ennor and Brett Cameron celebrate their win over the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

There is no doubt that this year's competition is one of the most even in the history of Super Rugby.

The four Australian sides have improved significantly after the exit of the Force. The Melbourne-based Rebels, with the old firm of Quade Cooper and Will Genia back together, are in second place.

The Johannesburg-based Lions are as consistent as ever and have seen their old rivals the Bulls develop, and even the Sunwolves have improved. Tony Brown's team, who will be cut from the competition after next year, have yet to win at home but they have two sensational victories against the Chiefs and Waratahs and are only five points off a playoff place despite being in 15th and last position.

The Blues have grown significantly under Leon MacDonald to move into the top eight, and if anything, it is the Chiefs, Hurricanes and Highlanders that have disappointed.

Who will deny the Crusaders their 10th title? After their run of four home games they have a potentially difficult trip to South Africa to play the Bulls in Pretoria and Stormers in Cape Town, but such is their standout status in the New Zealand conference, and evenness of the rest of the competition that their opponents, if the upsets among them keep coming, could contrive to make the goal of a home final easier to achieve for Robertson's men.

Their final regular season game is against the Rebels in Christchurch, a match looming as an intriguing one given the Melbourne side's form and confidence.

Even if the Crusaders do trip up even a couple more times in the regular season, it will take a special effort from a team in a knockout match to deny them another triumph.

Robertson's black game-day dress shirt appears perfectly suited for another elaborate post-final backspin.