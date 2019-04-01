All Blacks Ardie Savea and Patrick Tuipulotu have spoken eloquently recently about the tough decisions involved in re-committing to New Zealand Rugby amidst the lure of lucrative overseas offers.

The Herald understands there were no such concerns for Aaron Smith, who today announced he will be staying at the Highlanders and remain available for the All Blacks until the end of 2021 at least.

Smith, who has re-defined the halfback position during his 82 tests for the All Blacks, never seriously considered a shift overseas.

As the Herald reported a fortnight ago, Smith's recommitment to the game here has been known for some time and given that his partner Teagan is pregnant with their first child, a consolidation at their Dunedin base rather than a shift into the unknown is probably not a huge surprise.

Advertisement

That isn't to say New Zealand Rugby won't be hugely satisfied at the retention of Smith, a player who has become a key part of the All Blacks since his debut in 2012 due to his distribution skills and will to win.

And, related to that, it isn't to say NZR didn't have to stump up a fair bit of cash in order to keep Smith. The 30-year-old is an important leader within the All Blacks and there is still a gulf between him and the rest in terms of No9s. TJ Perenara is a talented player, no doubt, but he is better suited to a bench role and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, the next on the pecking order, has a fair bit of developing to do yet.

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith. Photo / Getty

NZR couldn't afford to lose Smith, a player who seems to thrive in a settled and secure environment, and the feeling was mutual. His is a reassuring signing as the All Blacks look ahead to big changes after this year, most obviously the absence of head coach Steve Hansen.

"I love representing the Highlanders and the All Blacks and playing my rugby in New Zealand gives me the chance to continue to do that," Smith said.

"I'm grateful to NZ Rugby and the Highlanders organisation for all the support they've given me over my career and for the opportunities they have provided for myself and Teagan."

New Zealand Rugby has just about all of their established All Blacks on extended contracts; Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie and Rieko Ioane.

Three notable players have yet to re-commit: Beauden Barrett, the two-time World Rugby player of the year, Brodie Retallick, also a former World Rugby player of the year, and Sam Whitelock, the probable next All Blacks captain. To say they are in strong bargaining positions would be like saying Aaron Smith isn't a bad passer of a rugby ball.