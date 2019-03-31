The signing of Aaron Smith adds to an impressive list of All Blacks already locked in after this year's World Cup.
And while there are questions over the immediate post-tournament plans for stars like Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock — who may take up short term options overseas — they remain in the All Blacks' schemes for the 2023 World Cup.
The new All Black coach will have a decent base to work from, even if a couple of very big names will be missing initially.
There are issues of course, including what effect the continual loss of fringe players like Jordan Taufua will have on the standards in New Zealand rugby.
There are wider issues such as the state of Super Rugby, but in terms of straight contract battles the All Blacks are winning the war.
New Zealand Rugby has put all its eggs in one basket - the All Blacks and their pursuit of World Cup glory - and the national body continues to succeed in holding players against the power of European and Japanese money.
Here's a run down on the All Blacks' contract status.-
Hookers
Dane Coles - 2021
Codie Taylor - 2021
Props
Joe Moody - 2022
Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 2021
Karl Tu'inukuafe - 2021
Nepo Laulala - 2020
Locks
Scott Barrett - 2020
Patrick Tuipulotu - 2020
Sam Whitelock - 2020 (if he takes up a one year extension option)
Loose forwards
Dalton Papalii - 2022
Sam Cane - 2021
Ardie Savea - 2021
Vaea Fifita - 2020
Halfbacks
TJ Perenara - 2021
Aaron Smith - 2021
Midfield backs
Ngani Laumape - 2021
Anton Lienert-Brown - 2020
Wings
Rieko Ioane - 2022
Utilities
Damian McKenzie - 2021
Signed to the end of this year
Kieran Read (signed with Toyota Verblitz, Japan)
Owen Franks (signed with Northampton)
Ben Smith (signed with Pau, turned down one year NZR option extension)
Liam Squire (signed with Red Hurricanes, Japan)
Jordan Taufua (signed with Leicester)
Jackson Hemopo (signed with DynaBoars, Japan, for 2020)
Luke Whitelock (signed with Pau)
Nehe Milner-Skudder (signed with Toulon)
Brodie Retallick
Jack Goodhue
Beauden Barrett
Ryan Crotty
Jordie Barrett
Richie Mo'unga
Sonny Bill Williams
Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
Liam Coltman
Nathan Harris
Kane Hames
Shannon Frizell
Waisake Naholo
Matt Todd
Israel Dagg