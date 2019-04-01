Change is coming for the Blues in the form of a probable new backline to play the Waratahs at Eden Park, and the team's coaches, who have endured three tight finishes in as many matches, will be hoping for a different – read less anxious - final quarter on Saturday.

A win of any sort would suit Leon MacDonald, Tom Coventry and Tana Umaga just fine because another success would stretch their streak to four victories – they managed only four in total last season – and consolidate their place in the top eight.

But while the 24-9 scoreline over the Stormers last weekend appears clear-cut, the Blues entered the final quarter with a 10-9 lead, scored a converted try to give themselves breathing space, lost Tanielu Tele'a to a red card, scored another converted try for a bonus point and then defended their line against the odds to preserve that extra, potentially crucial, point.

A week earlier, they beat the Highlanders in a 33-26 thriller to snap their terrible streak against New Zealand teams and before that they held off the Sunwolves 28-20. Holding teams out is a vast improvement on recent years but it's not helping the anxiety levels of those aligned with the franchise.

They will be preparing to host the Waratahs without Tele'a, who will face a Sanzaar foul play committee video conference tonight. Tele'a, who apologised to Stormers wing Dillyn Leyds after accidentally tipping him over as he raced in to catch a high ball, is likely to plead guilty in the first instance and accept the penalty handed down which will probably be a two-week sanction at least.

Tanielu Tele'a is expected to be banned for two weeks after his red card against the Stormers. Photo / Photosport

And MacDonald has hinted he may rest Rieko Ioane, the team's in-form finisher with seven tries in three weeks, which will open the door to both Caleb Clarke and Matt Duffie, both of whom successfully returned from injuries for the Blues' second team last weekend.

So the Blues will probably have to cope with new combinations against a Waratahs team looking for a response after being shocked by the Sunwolves at the weekend, a team too which could be vulnerable to the way the Blues like to play.

The Sunwolves were relentless in stretching the Waratahs from side to side in Newcastle as they attempted to run the big home pack off their feet and pull fullback Israel Folau out of position.

They were tactics the Crusaders had tried a week earlier in Sydney but unfortunately for the red and blacks, the wet conditions didn't suit that type of game, and nor did their skill levels, and they paid dearly for it.

Against the Stormers the Blues were involved in their most open game of their season – the heaving lungs and cramping bodies on both sides were a testament to that – and a fine evening could see a repeat of that.

If so, the Blues will be hoping to click and make a game safe within the first hour for the first time this season.

"We've looked at that and we want to put teams away," MacDonald said. "It's better for our health in the coaches box if we start doing that because it's been a bit stressful.

"At some point hopefully if we can get the ball to stick… but you have to win in the wet and win in the rain sometimes. There are going to be different challenges and we have to make sure we continue to adapt."

Blues coach Leon MacDonald has hinted he may rest Rieko Ioane. Photosport

The wins and the tangible signs of progress will excite Blues supporters but improvements are still needed. A better lineout – they lost four against the Stormers – will help those victories come a little easier.

"Probably the most pleasing thing is we're not quite getting it right but we're still winning games and that the most important thing," hooker James Parsons said.

"We have a few things still to clean up. The lineout wasn't ideal but we still provided a platform for the boys to score points off."