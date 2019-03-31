Blues wing Tanielu Tele'a has taken to his first season of Super Rugby so well, it's difficult to believe he's only 20 and has played mostly in the midfield until now.

That lack of positional awareness may have been a factor in his tip tackle on Stormers opposite Dillyn Leyds at Eden Park. Tele'a, who had earlier scored a scorching try from 50m out, was too deep in chasing a high kick and arrived just as Leyds was at the height of his leap.

The fact Tele'a had his hands up and Leyds landed dangerously on his upper back were other factors in referee Nick Briant's decision to show a red card and the youngster will now spend a nervous few days to see what further sanction Sanzaar hand down.

"I saw the high box kick," Tele'a said. "I was a bit deep and had to really sprint to get there. I had my eyes on the ball the whole time. It was an unintentional collision. I apologised straight away. I guess that's just rugby, sometimes things just happen by accident. I hope he's all good."

Leyds played on and the Blues not only closed out the match but scored a converted try through Rieko Ioane and then denied the Stormers one of their own while Tele'a was sidelined for the final 10 minutes.

"I was pretty relieved — I thought I'd let the boys down," Tele'a said. "It was a tough game and we needed all 15 on the field. To go off and leave them like that was tough but I had faith they could get the job done."

Tele'a, a former New Zealand under-20s player and St Kentigern College captain, scored a try on debut for the Blues in their round two defeat to the Sharks in Durban as a replacement and has started every game since.

He showed pace and power fending off Leyds and Damian de Allende on the way to his stunning try in the first half. Those attributes mark him out as a special talent and apart from his high-profile mistake late in the game, he has shown remarkable composure at this level considering his age and inexperience.

"I've had few opportunities to finish this year but didn't really quite get there," he said in reflecting on his try after his team's 24-9 win. "I've had a little bit of stick from the boys, so I thought I'd give it my hardest and I ended up crossing. I was pretty happy with that. I'm learning off some pretty big names and I get to train and play with them every week. I still pinch myself now and then."

Tele'a may yet get a chance in the midfield, but for now, he is learning a different position and effectively on the job, albeit with some expert help from Ioane and Melani Nanai.

"It's a tricky one for Tanielu, who has been playing some outstanding rugby," coach Leon MacDonald said of the red card. "Hopefully it doesn't dent his confidence — it wasn't [out of] malice or intentional, it was just one of those unfortunate things."