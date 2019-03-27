The Crusaders will tone down the sword-wielding knights and horse imagery next weekend but consultation into a possible name change is some time away in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Next Saturday the Crusaders will play their first home game since the Christchurch mosque attack on March 15 that killed 51.

Grant Jarrold chairman of the Crusaders told the Mike Hosking Breakfast that changes will be made to the pre-match entertainment.

"It's been a terrible thing that has happened in our city with this terrorist act. From our perspective, we need to respect the victims, the families and the community. And if some of the traditions that we've held in the past have been seen to be not appropriate for the future and in particular this next game, we will make changes in order to show that level of respect from our organisation back to the community," Jarrold told Newstalk ZB.

"Certainly we're planning on some other form of pre-match entertainment or tribute more so than anything for the horses for this next game coming up against the Brumbies."

Historically, the crusades were a series of religious and political wars between Christians and Muslims fought in the 11th and 13th centuries.

The Crusaders' team name and imagery, which some say evoke those wars, has sparked controversy with many calling it offensive and insensitive, especially after the targeted killings in Christchurch.

Jarrold said that franchise will look at whether permanent changes to Crusaders' imagery will be made once the public has been consulted.

"We will go to the public for some consultation and members of the community for what the future of the Crusaders' brand and imagery and tradition is like. Once we've done that piece of homework and gone back to our organisation, our board and the New Zealand Rugby Union, who are connected with us through Super Rugby, then we'll be in a position to make a future decision about what we look like and how we are perceived and show ourselves off in the future."

Previously the Crusaders held a tribute match for the families affected by the Pike River disaster while hosting special events following the 2011 earthquake and 2016 Kaikoura earthquake.



"We don't want to offend anybody. We're all about the community anyway and we've had a number of instances in the past where we've had tragedy or events in this city that we've responded to the fans by doing something a little bit different," Jarrold said.

"What happens in the future…traditions have to change with the changing society. If some things we do aren't deemed appropriate for the future, then we'll make the right changes in a professional way."