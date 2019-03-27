He's the hottest topic in the New Zealand sporting scene right now.

Seemingly, he's burst on to our rugby landscape in a blaze of orange hair - but you'd be wrong, mostly.

Tom Robinson's playing Super Rugby about as well as anyone else this season, but really, it's been a long time coming - more on that in the podcast.

We sat down with the legend himself to find out how this whirlwind of success came about.

Don't be mistaken by the millennial mannerisms of the Northland bushman turned pony-tail pushing Jafa - Robinson has a head of seemingly infinite age on his shoulders.

He's got a brain and work ethic that'll be hard to stop - today we take the closest look yet.

Let's all pray for his knees together. Stay Stoked!

Warning: May contain some coarse language and adult themes, recommended to ages 18+

