The Highlanders could be without All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith for up to six weeks.

Smith suffered an ankle injury late in the Highlanders loss to the Blues on Friday night.

Smith is currently in Fiji as the Highlanders are on bye week, with medical staff hoping to get a better understanding of the injury when he returns.

Despite the ankle injury, the All Blacks halfback didn't seem to have issues getting down on one knee after proposing to his partner.

Smith and his fiancee Teagan Voykovich announced two weeks ago they are expecting a baby.

The couple posted their news on Instagram, with Voykovich saying: "Baby Smith coming soon - our hearts are so full".