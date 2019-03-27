Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is quick to admit his side weren't up to their usual standard in last weekend's loss to the Waratahs.

"We were desperate last week but we were pretty inaccurate a lot of times at key moments," Robertson said. "That's our focus, we made sure we were really clear on what we needed to get better at."

With the Crusaders' loss to the Waratahs, which ended their unbeaten start to the season, the Hurricanes were able to draw level on the points table with their southern counterparts at the top of the New Zealand conference.

The Crusaders will take a strengthened side to Wellington in the search for local supremacy on Friday night, welcoming back a host of players including captain Kieran Read and Richie Mo'unga.

The Hurricanes have had the Crusaders' number in Wellington in recent years, and Robertson noted the rivalry was something Super Rugby and New Zealand rugby needed.

"There's always the anticipation around it from the players and the public. They're always pretty brutal and results have gone both ways over the years. It's a great date on the calendar and something to look forward to."

While the Crusaders return near full strength, the Hurricanes will be without first-choice hooker Dane Coles who will miss the match with a calf strain. Ricky Riccitelli gets the nod in the No2 jersey with Asafo Aumua on the bench.

Kieran Read returns for the Crusaders against the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

Ngani Laumape returns in the midfield after getting a rest last round, pushing Jordie Barrett back out to the wing.

As has become a weekly talking point for the Hurricanes, coach John Plumtree addressed his side's continued struggles at scrum time, and said they knew what kind of a challenge they would be in for against the Crusaders.

"We worked hard this week and they're working hard together. We know what a massive challenge it is, but one thing I've got to give the boys credit for is their character and the guts that they're showing. We're not getting it perfect every time, but right now we're doing enough.

"We know the challenge this week goes up a couple of notches."

While the match this weekend is one of the most anticipated clashes on the calendar, Plumtree said his side were still focused on the big picture of bringing another title to Wellington.

Injuries and enforced rest have not allowed the Hurricanes to build consistency in their squad through the opening six rounds of the season. However, come the playoffs, Plumtree has hopes that will have changed.

"When it comes to the important part of the season, if we're there, hopefully this team will have a bit more solid look around selection."

Hurricanes: Chase Tiatia, Jordie Barrett, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Reed Prinsep, Ardie Savea, Vaea Fifita, Liam Mitchell, James Blackwell, Ben May, Ricky Riccitelli, Fraser Armstrong.

Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Chris Eves, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Richard Judd, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Wes Goosen.

Crusaders: David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Kieran Read, Matt Todd, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Harry Allan

Reserves: Andrew Makalio, George Bower, Michael Alaalatoa, Quinten Strange, Jordan Taufua, Mitchell Drummond, Brett Cameron, Will Jordan.