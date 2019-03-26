Everyone loves a bolter, and the All Blacks could very well include one in their World Cup squad. A number of players have stepped up through six rounds of Super Rugby, but a few have stood out from the rest of pack.

Will Jordan

Will Jordan has impressed in limited time with the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

If there was going to be a bolter for the World Cup squad, many had Will Jordan pencilled in as the guy at the start of the year. After an impressive season with the Tasman Mako in the Mitre 10 Cup, it seemed the only hindrance to him getting a chance to impress at Super Rugby was going to be limited opportunities in a stacked Crusaders team. But in just four games (two starts), Jordan has stepped up as many expected to be among the top 10 in tries scored (four) and top three in linebreaks (seven). At this stage, Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane appear to be the only sure outside back selections, so there's certainly a case to be made for Jordan.

Tom Robinson

Tom Robinson has caught the eye of fans and pundits alike. Photo / Photosport

Fans and pundits seem to have become entranced by the flanker's flowing locks and hard-nosed approach to the game. When asked about his form, Robinson told the Herald "it's definitely the long, ginger hair." Not only is Robinson ready to mix it in the ruck, he has real speed and the timing, anticipation and handling skills to be a very useful weapon in the outside channels. At 1.98m, he is also an excellent lineout option. With a number of the blindside flanking options heading overseas after the World Cup or simply struggling for consistency, Robinson's ability should excite selectors.

Ngani Laumape

Ngani Laumape has started the season in blistering form for the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

Not exactly a true bolter but one more recently looking on the outer. While some thought Ma'a Nonu would add to the midfield puzzle for selectors, it has been Laumape who has reminded them what he's capable of. The 10-cap All Black fell out of the picture with the emergence of Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown in recent times, but his form for the Hurricanes so far this season cannot go overlooked. Among the top five in tries scored (five) and tackle busts (19), and with the second most individual running metres among New Zealand teams (455), the 25-year-old has come into the Super Rugby season fighting hard to return to the national squad.

A first five-eighth

Josh Ioane. Photo / Getty

You can lock Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga in as obvious selections at first five-eighth. But should Damian McKenzie be selected as an outside back, which appears to be where the All Blacks see him playing, a position may open up for another No.10 to join the squad or even during the tournament (remember 2011?). Through the opening six rounds of Super Rugby, young Highlanders No 10 Josh Ioane would be the pick on form, with the Blues' Otere Black another contender. Ioane's ability to provide cover at fullback would work in his favour if he's considered. However, Brett Cameron could be a surprise pick as he was on last year's end of year tour – though a lack of game time for the Crusaders would suggest otherwise. There hasn't been a No 10 step up to really force the issue with All Blacks selectors, but the opportunity is definitely there.