Has Eddie Jones gone too far this time?

The Australian has enlivened rugby since his appointment as English coach, but his silly and insulting comments about the British and Irish Lions may have undermined his authority.

Jones dismissed his interest in coaching the Lions in South Africa in 2021 by saying it was an ambassador-type job for a blazer wearer.

RFU interim boss Nigel Melville told media today that Jones' comments meant no disrespect, it was just " Eddie being Eddie".

As fans are pointing out, Jones' recent record with England meant he was hardly a prime Lions candidate anyway.

This is like a wee 59-year old guy ruling himself out of a night of passion with Beyoncé https://t.co/7bq0z2ia9E — Tom English (@TEnglishSport) March 26, 2019

The mysterious aspect to it all is just how Jones feel such comments will help him command England's World Cup campaign.

After an ultimately disappointing Six Nations for England, the comments have the potential to dilute his credibility and for what reason?

They are also disrespectful to the current and successful Lions coach Warren Gatland, just after he guided Wales to the Six Nations/Grand Slam triumph.

The Lions coaching job is anything but a ceremonial role, instead being a difficult task with high expectations in charge of players from four rival countries. And there is never any such thing as an easy test for the Lions, who only tour the major countries.

Fans tweeted comments such as; "Good, he doesn't have the dignity or integrity to be the Lions HC. Arrogant little man."