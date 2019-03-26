After three years of looking, the Blues have finally found a replacement for Jerome Kaino on the blindside flank and, if Tom Robinson continues to perform, the man known as "Sauce" could add a dash of flavour to the All Blacks this year.

The 24-year-old in his debut season at the Blues is difficult to miss and not only because of his hair which is long and red and which he wears in a sort of unruly pony tail when he plays.

And while it seems as if this aggressive and hard-working No6, who possesses a surprising turn of pace, has come from nowhere, that's not quite true, although two knee reconstructions in 2017 (one on each knee, including titanium inserts) meant he hasn't been able to fulfil his potential until now.

Robinson made his Mitre 10 Cup debut for Northland in 2016 before his long lay-off a year later. Another good season for the Taniwha last year earned him a call-up to Super Rugby and he is playing to such a high and consistent standard that he might be in the frame for what is perhaps the one big contestable area for the All Blacks.

"It's definitely the long ginger hair," the Northlander said when asked today about his form in starting all five games for the Blues this season. "I'm not sure, I'm just doing what I've always done but the whole mix of the team is working well. I'm mostly just hitting rucks - that's all I'm doing."

He's doing that and more of course, and it is the extra stuff which might excite his head coach Leon MacDonald and All Blacks coach Steve Hansen the most.

Not only is Robinson ready to mix it in the dark and dangerous places up front, he has real speed and the timing, anticipation and handling skills to be a very useful weapon in the outside channels. At 1.98m, he is also an excellent lineout option.

Blues' Tom Robinson in action against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

The former Kerikeri High School student also has a quiet confidence that should serve him well as he establishes himself this year, and is a good example too that you don't have to play in a top Auckland school's first XV to succeed as a professional.

"I always believed in myself – I think that's important," he said. "If you don't believe you can do it no one else will.

"There's a lot of talk that you have to play first XV down here, and there's no doubt that it's an amazing comp, but I think wherever you come from or whatever your background, if you really want to do it you can make it."

Asked if he thought he would do as well as he has this year, Robinson said: "Yeah I did, yeah. I've got a job to do and I'm doing that."

He said this time last year he was sitting in his economics and finance lectures pretending to listen – he has since finished his degree. Now he's learning a whole new curriculum and with potential to graduate to a new level again.

The son of former All Blacks lock Alastair Robinson (four matches on 1983 tour of Scotland and England), Tom is forming an excellent partnership with Blues No8 Akira Ioane and the two opensides Blake Gibson and Dalton Papalii and will almost certainly be gaining traction in the national selectors' minds.

Liam Squire has slipped in the All Blacks' pecking order due to injury and form – and is heading to Japan next year. Fellow Highlander Jackson Hemopo is also heading abroad, with Vaea Fifita and Shannon Frizell the other options. None has shown the consistency the selectors would like. The future really is bright for this hard-working and proud Northlander.

Asked about a big year ahead, Robinson said: "It will be a big year for the Tanis [Taniwha]… no, I'm just focusing on the Blues and nothing else."