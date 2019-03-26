Chiefs coach Colin Cooper believes their overseas road trip has helped lift players' spirits after a horror start to the campaign.

The Chiefs notched their first win of the season last week against the Bulls in Pretoria after starting with three losses and a draw.

The 56-20 victory, their first in Pretoria since 2001, saw the previously toothless Chiefs side hammer home seven tries in a dominant performance against the Bulls.

Cooper said he was delighted with his team's last two performances which included a hard-fought draw with the Hurricanes, and hopes that will continue as they prepare for another tricky away encounter against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

"It's huge and that's what we're really driving is that momentum," he said. "And I think that momentum started with the Hurricanes.

"We grabbed the positive out of that to take it over here and we've seen a really good response from the players.

"And I guess it would be really disappointing if we don't perform the way we want to perform. If we can perform like we did on [Sunday], we should be in a good space."

After losing three games to begin their season, questions were asked about the Chiefs.



Cooper, who has previously denied any split within the group, said the newly-rejuvenated team certainly benefited from the long trek to South Africa which allowed the players to bond.

"I think it has really helped us," he said. "As a coach, you can see the players are working hard. Things just didn't go our way — we dropped balls, we let in soft tries, we lacked communication, we had a lot of changes in our group. So we've been able to get a bit more of a consistent team together home and away, and we've had a draw and a win to help that confidence."

The Chiefs will be without captain Brodie Retallick, who has returned home for his mandatory All Blacks rest after playing his sixth straight game last week.

Cooper was also keeping his cards close to his chest over the availability of Damian McKenzie.

The loss of Jack Debreczeni to injury against the Bulls last week has left the Chiefs short of playmaking options.

"We're working with the All Blacks and continue working with the All Blacks on all our players. That's what's been happening. We're just working with them, doing what's best for them and not just them, but our own players also."