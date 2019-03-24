The Hurricanes have made it clear that whenever they step out onto the turf, they're looking to lift the tempo and play at pace.

So when the Stormers came to town and did all they could to not allow the Hurricanes to control the pace of the game, it created some unnecessary frustrations for the hosts.

"Going into that game, it was clear what type of game we wanted to play and the ref was aware of that," Hurricanes captain Beauden Barrett said after the match.

"At times I kept reminding him we wanted to play that tempo ball and if they're lying over it or slowing the game down - going down injured, things like that - just to keep it moving, because we were getting frustrated when the game was slowing down."

Between the Stormers doing all they could to slow the game down and utilising their maul at every opportunity, it seemed there was little the hosts could do but weather the storm.

"It was a tough one around that maul," Barrett said. "There's not a lot you can tell the ref or do. It's certainly a strength of theirs and it was about us trying to do our best to stop it."

In a case of strength and strength, the running game of the Hurricanes eventually prevailed. Missing a number of key players, it was an important win for the Hurricanes as they eye a derby match at host against the Crusaders next weekend.

With a win over the Stormers, the Hurricanes improved their record to 4-1-1 on the season, drawing level on the table with the Crusaders.

"We're into round seven next week and we haven't really been allowed to build any continuity as a team because of disruptions around injuries, resting and that type of thing," Hurricanes coach John Plumtree said.

"I think where we are at the moment, we're doing pretty well.

"That character that we've established in this team will continue, and that's what I'm really proud of."