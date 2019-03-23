Dave Rennie has denied that he is destined to be Wallabies coach after this year's World Cup.

The former Chiefs coach, who is much admired by Rugby Australia's new director of rugby, Scott Johnson, has been heavily tipped to succeed Michael Cheika if front-runners Warren Gatland and Eddie Jones are unavailable.

"It's just a bit of speculation, as often happens when there's a potential job up for grabs," he said. "I certainly haven't spoken to anyone, and my contract with Glasgow takes me through until the middle of 2020. I'd imagine from an international point of view most of these jobs are going to be gobbled up straight after a World Cup. I knew that was probably going to be the case when I signed on for another season, so it's just speculation.

"You never say never, but what I've said is I'm assuming that, like a lot of teams, they'll probably make changes in coaches immediately after the World Cup. That's November 2019. I'm committed here until July 2020, so that's why it's unlikely."

Rennie has a job on his hands if Glasgow are to finish top of their Pro14 conference and claim the home semifinal. Glasgow lead Munster by three points, and have a 14-point cushion to third-placed Connacht, but the Warriors have a significantly harder run-in than the Irish province.

"The tough run is really good for us," claimed Rennie. "This time last year we were 20 points clear and there was not a lot of edge about us.

"The previous three teams we played apart from Zebre were third in our conference and us getting points has increased the gap between us. We have some tough games going into the play-offs which is good for us. We are excited by that and if we are good enough we will qualify top. If not we will still be in the mix somewhere."