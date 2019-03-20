The Sunwolves are reportedly facing the axe from Super Rugby.

A report out of Australia suggests SANZAAR – the body which operates Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship – will soon be announcing their decision to drop the only Asian-based franchise in the competition.

According to The Australian, no announcement has been made yet but Japanese sources are expecting the news to be delivered later this week.

A Sunwolves spokesperson told The Australian that the club refused to pay a participation fee, which was the only team in the competition to face that stipulation.

The Japanese franchise has struggled since joining Super Rugby in 2016, winning just seven of their 43 games.

They won their first away game this month when they upset the Chiefs 30-15 in Hamilton.

South Africa reportedly pushed hard for the Sunwolves to be dropped by the competition as it opposed having to travel to Asia to play them and because of a lack of fan attendance during road games.

The report also suggests the impending announcement could have flow on effects for Australian franchises, and that Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle is currently briefing local teams on the decision and its ramifications.

SANZAAR said it will issue an official statement on the future of Super Rugby on Friday 4pm, and that it will not be making any further comment until then.

Japan will host the Rugby World Cup in September and will join the Rugby Championship, along with Fiji, under World Rugby's proposed Nations Championship competition.