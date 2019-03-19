On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"But what's evident is that it's important to speak out and for those people in the Muslim community, to let them know this is their home, and we're 100 per cent supportive of them and their families.
"They're just a part of us, essentially, and [we must do] whatever we can do to help and ensure that they're happy here living in New Zealand."
Barrett said sport can help guide the country through these difficult times.
"Not only from an entertainment point of view," he said. "I think it's important to continue entertaining people, but also be positive and portray positive messages, and just be vulnerable - I think that's the key message.
"Be vulnerable to speak out, to talk to each other, no matter what background or where you're from.
"A lot can be learnt from this, but it's such a shame that something like this has to happen, before we open up."