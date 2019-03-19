All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has encouraged other Kiwi sportspeople to speak out and show their support for the Muslim community, after last week's Christchurch mosque shootings.

Hurricanes team-mate TJ Perenara has been vocal and visible with his feelings since the tragedy, imploring the public to back local Muslims in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara put the match in perspective after New Zealands darkest day

Now Barrett has backed him up.

"We all support TJ and what he's saying 100 per cent, so just because we don't speak out doesn't mean we're not feeling those ways," he told media in Wellington today.

"But what's evident is that it's important to speak out and for those people in the Muslim community, to let them know this is their home, and we're 100 per cent supportive of them and their families.

"They're just a part of us, essentially, and [we must do] whatever we can do to help and ensure that they're happy here living in New Zealand."

Barrett said sport can help guide the country through these difficult times.

"Not only from an entertainment point of view," he said. "I think it's important to continue entertaining people, but also be positive and portray positive messages, and just be vulnerable - I think that's the key message.

"Be vulnerable to speak out, to talk to each other, no matter what background or where you're from.

"A lot can be learnt from this, but it's such a shame that something like this has to happen, before we open up."

While as cities and a nation we are all devastated by what happened yesterday, let’s not lose sight of the fact that yesterday’s terrorist attacks were targeted at the Muslim community. While it may have felt like it, we were not all at risk. We were not all unsafe. But we are all responsible for joining the wider conversation about racism, about white supremacy, about who we are as a country, and what’s actually going on. I walked through the airport this morning and saw Muslim people going about their day in fear, including one woman that I and a couple of others sat with while she cried. I thought about how they were in fear as their community has been attacked, and how they would also be in fear if the perpetrator had been Muslim and the victims random, afraid for themselves and their children due to potential backlash from others in the community. At what point do they get to rest? Why is everyone else able to go about their day? Why does the responsibility for such devastating actions by individuals get placed on entire communities in some cases but not others? The reality is I know why. If you don’t know why, once we have had time to grieve, it might be time for some uncomfortable conversations. In the mean time I implore you to support our Muslim community through donating to one of the fundraisers currently happening. To our Muslim brothers and sisters - kei te heke ngā roimata, kei te ngākau pōuri au, ka aroha ki a koutou. I am so sorry this happened to you here. You should have been safe here, you should be safe everywhere. My heart is so heavy. Ringatoi/Artist: Adrien Tavite

Barret said the Hurricanes are still coming to terms with what happened last week and struggled to play the Chiefs just hours later.

"Yes, we're still hurting - we're still affected by what's happening and what's happened.

"I think the biggest learning is being able to talk to one another off the field. That's what we've taken from it."