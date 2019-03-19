Former All Black Julian Savea has voiced his support for the Muslim community in the wake of the Christchurch shootings.

The 28-year-old wing, who has had a turbulent few months with French side Toulon, said he was "still heartbroken" over last Friday's two attacks on mosques that left 50 people dead and many injured.

"I've been privileged enough to learn about Islam through my wife's family, especially her grandparents," Savea tweeted from the south of France where he is contracted to the Toulon club.

"They've been to Mecca twice, they pray 5 times a day, they encouraged me to fast during Ramadan and taught me what it means to be a Muslim.

"And I will make sure my children learn about Islam too because it's a beautiful religion, and Muslims are the kindest people I have met. I am still so heartbroken over Friday's events and I want the Muslim community to know that I stand with you all."

Savea had earlier retweeted an emotional speech given by Naila Hassan, New Zealand's highest-ranking Muslim police officer, at a vigil for the victims of the Christchurch attack.