Highlanders and All Black loose forward Liam Squire is out for eight to 10 weeks after injuring his knee.

Squire, who turns 28 on Wednesday, picked up the injury at training late last week and is now set for more time on the sideline.

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger said Squire has torn the medial ligament in his knee.

"It is a terrible blow for him. The guy has worked so hard to get back to where he is.

Advertisement

"These things happen in rugby and unfortunately they have happened to a guy who has already had a bit of adversity this year," he said.

"He has had some poor luck all right.''

It is a big blow for Squire who has not played at all this season. He was suffering from a hip injury and did not play in the opening month but after some gradual improvement got back on the training field fully last week. It was hoped he would be available for this week's game against the Blues in Auckland on Friday night.

Squire would now have to be a long shot to make the All Black World Cup squad. The earliest he will get back is the middle of May where there will be barely a month left in the regular Super Rugby season.

The rugged flanker has played 23 tests since his debut in 2016.

The Highlanders have ready replacements on the blindside flank in the form of Shannon Frizell and Jackson Hemopo, with Elliot Dixon also able to play on the blindside flank.