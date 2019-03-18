Former Black Caps batsman Mark Richardson has had a change of heart on his thoughts around the Crusaders name change in the wake of Friday's mass shootings in Christchurch.

Should the Crusaders change their name? — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) March 17, 2019

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge confirmed in a statement that his organisation would look at a possible name change after concerns were raised over its historic meaning linking to a series of religious and political wars fought in the 11th and 13th centuries between Christians and Muslims.

Richardson, who initially spoke out against the name change, has since altered his stance and said a change would be the ultimate gesture of support to New Zealand's Muslim community.

"When I first read that, I thought, 'for goodness sake'," he said on Three's AM Show. "But then I thought nothing is an overreaction when it comes to trying to make amends and be understanding.

"We're talking a national day of mourning. We want to make a heartfelt and poignant gesture towards the Islamic communities around the world.

"Rugby is so dear to our hearts in New Zealand and here is our most successful sporting franchise, you could say, ever.

"If they were to change the name in response to this, I think that would be quite an appropriate thing to do."

The nine-time Super Rugby champions have had the name since the inaugural 1996 Super 12 season but it has again under question after the attack on the Muslim community which has left 50 dead.

Mansbridge said in light of the horrific events, the Crusaders franchise would be investigating the option of a name change at an appropriate time.

"In terms of the Crusaders name, we understand the concerns that have been raised. For us, the Crusaders name is a reflection of the crusading spirit of the community. What we stand for is the opposite of what happened in Christchurch on Friday; our crusade is one for peace, unity inclusiveness and community spirit," Mansbridge said.

"In our view, there is a conversation that we should have and we are taking on board all the feedback that we are receiving, however, we also believe that the time for that is not right now. Emotions are very raw and real at the moment. There is the need for this community to wrap our support around those who are most affected by Friday's events, and that is the immediate focus for the Crusaders team."

The Crusaders will return to the field on Saturday in Sydney to face the Waratahs after Saturday's clash against the Highlanders was abandoned a day after the attacks.

The side's next home game is against the Brumbies on April 6.