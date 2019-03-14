Former All Blacks star Julian Savea has called out a Toulon fan on Twitter for asking if his wife, Fatima, did the dishes after a team barbecue.

The team posted images of the barbecue on their account, to which the fan asked: "Do you think Mrs. Savea did the dishes?"

Savea responded with some heat, telling the fan that comments like that were beginning to rub him with wrong way.

"Have a little respect," Savea said, "...it's pissing me off."

The fan responded to Savea's message, admitting the tweet "was not smart"

Savea has had a tumultuous tenure in Europe since taking up a lucrative offer to join Toulon last year. His struggles for form have been well documented and reached a point where Toulon owner reportedly made explosive comments about Savea.

"I'm going to ask for a DNA test. They must have swapped him on the plane [when he joined from the Hurricanes last year]," Mourad Boudjellal told French radio RMC in February.

