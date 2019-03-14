Former All Blacks star Julian Savea has called out a Toulon fan on Twitter for asking if his wife, Fatima, did the dishes after a team barbecue.

The team posted images of the barbecue on their account, to which the fan asked: "Do you think Mrs. Savea did the dishes?"

Savea responded with some heat, telling the fan that comments like that were beginning to rub him with wrong way.

"Have a little respect," Savea said, "...it's pissing me off."

The fan responded to Savea's message, admitting the tweet "was not smart"

Oh Panisse tu crois que Mme Savéa a fait la vaisselle ? @LeSchpountz83 https://t.co/bhfEAkpg90 — ristorcelli (@ristorcelli1) March 8, 2019

Have a little respect to not to make such imbecile remarks like this about my wife on social media because it’s pissing me off. — Julian Savea (@juliansavea7) March 9, 2019

Cher Julian j'avoue que ce tweet n'était pas malin et je m'en excuse auprès de toi et de ton épouse et je comprends ta colère.Mais je suis très vexé aussi de lire que nous menaçons la sécurité de Fatima et de ton bébé.nous ne sommes pas des sauvages. — ristorcelli (@ristorcelli1) March 9, 2019

She has always stood by my side, been my biggest supporter on and off the field and defended me in the public when others have stayed quiet. Don’t ever change who you are @_timasavea 😘 pic.twitter.com/fNk2UDPHVs — Julian Savea (@juliansavea7) September 20, 2018

Savea has had a tumultuous tenure in Europe since taking up a lucrative offer to join Toulon last year. His struggles for form have been well documented and reached a point where Toulon owner reportedly made explosive comments about Savea.

"I'm going to ask for a DNA test. They must have swapped him on the plane [when he joined from the Hurricanes last year]," Mourad Boudjellal told French radio RMC in February.